Husker third baseman Anderson named freshman All-American

Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Wednesday.
The Millard West product, already named the Big Ten freshman of the year, hit .332 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 45 games. His batting average and total hits (61) were both second on the team, with his hit total tied for second in the conference.
Anderson's honor marks the third consecutive season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American. Leighton Banjoff earned the honor from Collegiate Baseball in 2020, while Colby Gomes was honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2019.
Anderson's nine three-hit games led Nebraska, which finished with the Big Ten's top offense in terms of batting average, total hits, and runs scored. He had two four-hit games, tied for second on the team.
Photos: Game 7 in Fayetteville — Huskers and Razorbacks battle for trip to Super Regionals
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.
Will Bolt, in his first full season at NU, has a chance to best his mentor and former coach Dave Van Horn, in getting the Huskers to a super regional. Van Horn did it in his third season at Nebraska. Bolt will try to do it in two.