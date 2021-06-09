 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker third baseman Anderson named freshman All-American
0 Comments
topical

Husker third baseman Anderson named freshman All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Michigan, 5.29

Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Wednesday.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Wednesday.

The Millard West product, already named the Big Ten freshman of the year, hit .332 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 45 games. His batting average and total hits (61) were both second on the team, with his hit total tied for second in the conference.

Anderson's honor marks the third consecutive season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American. Leighton Banjoff earned the honor from Collegiate Baseball in 2020, while Colby Gomes was honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2019.

Anderson's nine three-hit games led Nebraska, which finished with the Big Ten's top offense in terms of batting average, total hits, and runs scored. He had two four-hit games, tied for second on the team.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is expanding the college football playoff a no-nrainer?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News