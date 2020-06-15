Husker Takeout: What Ricketts' plan of 10,000-person capacity means for Nebraska football; and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.
You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.
Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.
10,000 AT MEMORIAL?
Gov. Pete Ricketts perked the ears of many people across the state in a Monday news conference revealing extended loosening of capacity restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ricketts announced attendance at outdoor events can increase to 75% of capacity, with a cap of 10,000 people. Indoor events can expand to 50% capacity and have the same 10,000-person maximum.
So, Husker football?
Although the trajectory for continuing to open up the state is good, Ricketts said, "this is not a green light for football at Memorial Stadium yet."
Full story here.
COMING HOME
Like many student-athletes across the globe, former Lincoln High standout Cam Wynne returned home during the pandemic.
Turns out, he didn't want to leave.
The right-hander with a fiery fastball announced Monday he will transfer from Texas A&M to Nebraska, marking the Huskers' second addition to the pitching staff in as many days.
Husker Extra reporter Chris Basnett caught up with Wynne to discuss the decision, one that has "made (him) overjoyed all day."
Check out the story here.
'I realized this is the place I want to be': Former Links standout Cam Wynne is coming home to join Huskers
PHONE IS RINGING
Monday signaled a key day in the college basketball recruiting process for Class of 2022 prospects.
Among those receiving a call was Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, who received offers from both in-state Division I programs Nebraska and Creighton.
He also heard from several other Power Five schools, including Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Missouri.
Full story here.
MARK THE CALENDAR
We may not know what a season will look like — or who can attend games — but the Husker men's basketball team gave fans a sense of both excitement and normalcy with the revelation of the nonconference schedule.
The batch of games features bouts with Creighton and Kansas State. Nebraska will also play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
More details here.
BIG TEN COALITION
Exactly two weeks after the Big Ten announced its anti-racism coalition, the Huskers identified their 10-person group of representatives.
The group is comprised of athletes, coaches and administrators. Husker men's hoops coach Fred Hoiberg, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU volleyball player Kayla Caffey are those among the list.
Plus, a former Lincoln High standout is there, too.
More details here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!