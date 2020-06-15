Husker Takeout: What Ricketts' plan of 10,000-person capacity means for Nebraska football; and more nuggets from Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

10,000 AT MEMORIAL?

Gov. Pete Ricketts perked the ears of many people across the state in a Monday news conference revealing extended loosening of capacity restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricketts announced attendance at outdoor events can increase to 75% of capacity, with a cap of 10,000 people. Indoor events can expand to 50% capacity and have the same 10,000-person maximum.

So, Husker football?