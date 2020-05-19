Husker Takeout: Nebraska football video sparks the rumor mill; Husker hoops makes offer and other nuggets from Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

THE HYPE CONTINUES

The Nebraska football program shared a series of cryptic tweets on its social media accounts over the past week or so. Naturally, that sparked rumors that an announcement of some sort was forthcoming.

The saga continued — or ended, depending on your stance — on Tuesday, as Scott Frost tweeted a 1 minute, 48-second video that revolved around Memorial Stadium.

One of the main takeaways?

"Today's eerie silence only fuels a future return," the off-camera narrator bellowed.