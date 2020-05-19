Husker Takeout: Nebraska football video sparks the rumor mill; Husker hoops makes offer and other nuggets from Tuesday

INTRO
THE HYPE CONTINUES
The Nebraska football program shared a series of cryptic tweets on its social media accounts over the past week or so. Naturally, that sparked rumors that an announcement of some sort was forthcoming.
The saga continued — or ended, depending on your stance — on Tuesday, as Scott Frost tweeted a 1 minute, 48-second video that revolved around Memorial Stadium.
One of the main takeaways?
"Today's eerie silence only fuels a future return," the off-camera narrator bellowed.
Is it another cryptic hint of future announcements? Or just a video aimed to rally the troops?
Decide for yourself:
LET'S PLAY BALL
Elkhorn native Kyle Peterson has his eyes on the live baseball action in Korea. Peterson, a nearly 20-year ESPN veteran, normally would be getting ready for postseason NCAA baseball right now.
Instead, he’s doing commentary for Korean games.
"It's a little crazy," he says.
Steven M. Sipple caught up with Peterson, and you can find his story here.
MAKING AN OFFER
It's no secret Fred Hoiberg likes to add transfers with collegiate experience to his team. Just look at the roster makeover the Huskers have undergone during the offseason.
But Nebraska added its name to a growing list of suitors for Jameel Brown, according to Stockrisers, a high school basketball recruiting website.
Brown, a Harverford, Pennsylvania., native, has offers from Purdue, Villanova and Notre Dame, among other Power Five programs.
Check Brown out in action below:
MOVING ON
Nebraska baseball's Ty Roseberry has seen adversity in his college career. From his hometown program at UNK cut after his sophomore season to now, having his senior season end prematurely because of COVID-19.
But Roseberry said he’s secure in his decision to step away from the game he’s played his entire life, and will take with him some valuable lessons.
Chris Basnett caught up with Roseberry. Check out his story here.
