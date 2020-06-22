Husker Takeout: Nebraska adds walk-on DB; Iowa halts ticket sales; and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
NU ADDS DB
Travis Fisher has another face in the room.
Darius Moore, a defensive back, announced his walk-on pledge to the Huskers on Monday.
Moore, who starred in high school at Clear Creek Amana (Iowa), joins the program from Iowa Western, a junior college program.
Moore played for the Reivers the past two seasons, including last year when he appeared in 12 games and produced 41 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Check out Moore's highlights here.
IOWA HALTS TICKETS
Iowa Athletics announced it is halting football ticket sales at the end of June.
The move allows the program to wait for capacity clarity, though Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been saying that he was preparing for for capacity crowds of 69,250.
Check out more from the QC Times here.
TALKIN' DEFENSE
Nebraska football is seeing significant changes in two phases: offense and special teams.
Frankly, the defense has been quiet. No key names announcing transfers, or leaving the program in another way. But that doesn't mean that there aren't questions to be solved.
This fall is a pivotal season for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and his unit. On that note, Parker Gabriel scanned each layer of the defense — linemen, linebackers and defensive backs — and reviewed what we already know while wondering aloud about other areas of interest.
Check it out here.
KEEPING IT IN STATE
The Nebraska baseball team remains committed to collecting local talent with the addition of Norris' CJ Hood.
Hood, who will be a high school senior in the fall, is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder and pitcher. As a sophomore, Hood batted .289 in 20 games for the Titans.
Clark Grell caught up with him for an inside look at the recruiting process, and decision. Check out the story here.
Hours later, the Huskers secured a commitment from Millard West standout Max Anderson. He will mark the first Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year to join the program since 2010.
More on Anderson here.
FROM THE WEEKEND
* The story of how Lincoln Southwest graduate Luke Sartori inked his commitment to Husker baseball.
* Steven M. Sipple on the correlation between the Class of 2019 success, and coach Scott Frost's sleeping pattern.
* A Father's Day look at notable fathers and sons who both played football for the Huskers. Check it out below.
