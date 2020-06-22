Husker Takeout: Nebraska adds walk-on DB; Iowa halts ticket sales; and more nuggets from Monday

IOWA HALTS TICKETS

Iowa Athletics announced it is halting football ticket sales at the end of June.

The move allows the program to wait for capacity clarity, though Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been saying that he was preparing for for capacity crowds of 69,250.

TALKIN' DEFENSE

Nebraska football is seeing significant changes in two phases: offense and special teams.

Frankly, the defense has been quiet. No key names announcing transfers, or leaving the program in another way. But that doesn't mean that there aren't questions to be solved.

This fall is a pivotal season for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and his unit. On that note, Parker Gabriel scanned each layer of the defense — linemen, linebackers and defensive backs — and reviewed what we already know while wondering aloud about other areas of interest.