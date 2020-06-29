Husker Takeout: Breaking the silence around NU Athletics' COVID-19 data, and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
FROST RELEASES COVID-19 DATA
Scott Frost broke the silence surrounding Nebraska student-athletes and coronavirus testing Monday afternoon.
The third-year Husker head football coach says eight positive coronavirus tests have emerged from roughly 250 tests administered to athletes and staff spanning all sports since April.
Six of the eight positives derive from the football program — five players and one staff member. Frost says the athletic department is "as sure as you can be" that those with positive tests didn't spread the virus to the community.
All told, eight positives from approximately 250 tests checks out at about 3%, which is significantly better than reports from other schools, such as Clemson and Houston.
For Steven M. Sipple's full story, click here.
NOT MESSING AROUND
Nebraska Athletics' strict approach in combating the spread of the virus within its sports programs is no secret. After all, the Big Ten Conference highlighted the Huskers' protocol as an example to be followed by other schools in the league.
Now we have an in-depth look.
Sipple chronicles the rigid protective measures NU has implemented with a closer look at the experience the first Nebraska football player encountered in his return to campus in late March. You may have heard of him.
Limos, masks and quarantine. The Huskers clearly aren't messing around with the virus. Check out the full story here.
TO THE DIAMOND
A MLB season is coming.
Well, hopefully. Given the back-and-forth nature of the "negotiations" that led to this point — plus a spike in virus data across the country — many will doubt the legitimacy of a season until the first pitch is thrown.
That said, some players with connections to the Cornhusker State will have a chance to play in MLB's shortened season.
Check it out here.
NIGHTMARE IN IOWA CITY
The scandal rocking the Iowa football program doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.
Former Hawkeye running back Akrum Wadley detailed his experiences — and, to put it lightly, it isn't a pretty picture.
Wadley says playing for Iowa was "a living nightmare." He said he was mistreated and subjected to racism by head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle.
The accusations include Kirk Ferentz revoking players' meal cards as punishment and Brian Ferentz asking Wadley if he was going to rob a bank when the former running back donned a black cap.
Check out Yahoo's story here.
SPARTY STRIKES BIG
Michigan State landed a huge recruiting victory in Class of 2022 five-star Emoni Bates.
According to 247Sports, Bates represents the first No. 1-ranked prospect to commit to a Big Ten school since Eric Gordon picked Indiana in 2007.
For more on Bates, click here.
