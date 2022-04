Husker right-hander Koty Frank named Big Ten pitcher of the week

Nebraska right-hander Koty Frank was named the Big Ten pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Frank was nearly flawless Thursday against BYU, throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and no walks as NU beat the Cougars 1-0.

Frank, Tyler Martin, and Braxton Bragg combined to throw Nebraska's first one-hitter since 2019.

The senior from Tushka, Oklahoma, is 2-0, and his 38 innings pitched are second on the team behind Shay Schanaman, who was the Big Ten's pitcher of the week on March 9.

Nebraska hosts North Dakota State Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

