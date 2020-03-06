Husker pitchers combine for 16 strikeouts as NU wins home opener

The Nebraska baseball team surely wanted to see its pitching staff take a step forward as it began a series Friday against winless Columbia.

Turns out the Huskers needed the strong performances they got on the mound in the home opener.

Kyle Perry pitched five strong innings, Max Schreiber wiggled out of a tight spot in the eighth, and Nebraska won its home opener 5-3 over the Lions on Friday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Facing an opponent that played its first four games of the season last weekend and gave up 38 runs in the process, Nebraska never trailed. But the Huskers also managed just six hits in their first game since scoring 18 runs to beat Arizona State in last week's series finale.

That made Perry's strong start that much more critical. The sophomore left-hander from Millard South went five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven on 68 pitches. It was the second-longest outing of Perry's career, behind a seven-inning start against Kansas State last April.

Schreiber followed by striking out seven more with no walks in three innings of relief. With Columbia runners on second and third with one out in the eighth inning, Schreiber got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.