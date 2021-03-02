Husker pitcher Colby Gomes to miss season after injury setback

Nebraska flame-throwing right-hander Colby Gomes will miss the 2021 season after suffering a setback in rehab from an injury he suffered in the fall, NU coach Will Bolt said Tuesday.

With a fastball that can reach the low to mid-90s, the Millard West product burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 when he led NU with 13 saves and earned NCBWA freshman All-American honors.

Gomes moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore but didn't find the same success, going 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

