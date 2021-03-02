 Skip to main content
Husker pitcher Colby Gomes to miss season after injury setback
topical

NU baseball vs. Arizona State, 5.11

Nebraska pitcher Colby Gomes will miss the 2021 season after suffering a setback during rehab from a fall injury, Husker coach Will Bolt said Tuesday.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska flame-throwing right-hander Colby Gomes will miss the 2021 season after suffering a setback in rehab from an injury he suffered in the fall, NU coach Will Bolt said Tuesday.

With a fastball that can reach the low to mid-90s, the Millard West product burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 when he led NU with 13 saves and earned NCBWA freshman All-American honors.

Gomes moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore but didn't find the same success, going 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Husker News