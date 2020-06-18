Husker outfielder Aaron Palensky signs free-agent deal with New York Yankees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska slugger Aaron Palensky was set to play for the Huskers in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 baseball season.

Then the New York Yankees came calling.

Palensky announced on social media Thursday that he had signed with the storied franchise, ending a NU career in which he became the team's top offensive threat.

Palensky, who was a junior this season, was hitting .302 and leading Nebraska in runs scored, double, walks and RBIs and was tied for the team lead with four home runs.

The Papillion native enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 after transferring from Southeast Community College, hitting .320 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs while starting all 56 of Nebraska's games. He led or was tied for the NU lead in seven offensive categories.

Now he'll take his talents to the next level.

After COVID-19 cut the Major League Baseball draft from 40 rounds to five, no Huskers were taken. But, draft-eligible prospects were able to sign free-agent contracts for up to $20,000, with teams allowed to sign an unlimited number of free agents.

MLB teams have up until Aug. 1 to sign free agents from the college and high school ranks.