Husker offense quiet again as Creighton wins tight game

With an offense that can make a 2-1 deficit look like a mountain to climb and 3-1 feel downright impossible, the Nebraska baseball team limped out of Omaha with another loss to its in-state rival.

Nebraska went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and couldn't take advantage of five Creighton errors as the Bluejays hung on for a 3-2 win Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

In a perfect encapsulation of the evening, Cam Chick led off the eighth with a double to the left-field wall, went to third on a passed ball … and with Nebraska's top three hitters coming to the plate, stood there for the next several minutes.

After Max Anderson was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners, The Huskers went strikeout, strikeout and then a groundout on which Luke Jessen tripped and fell running up the line. It may have been a close play had Jessen kept his feet, as CU bobbled the grounder. It didn't matter.

The victory gave Creighton (12-7) its sixth win over Nebraska in the last seven meetings between the teams. The Bluejays did it despite committing five errors and getting outhit 8-5.

Nebraska even scored first for the first time in eight games, going up 1-0 in the second when Core Jackson drove in Garrett Anglim, who led off the inning with a double.

But even that limited success was short-lived. Creighton fired back with three singles in the bottom of the frame to go up 2-1, and the Huskers were once again playing from behind for most of the game.

The Bluejays added a run in the fifth thanks to a two-out error from Nebraska.

NU had runners at the corners with none out in the seventh inning but could manage just one run before the eighth-inning chance went by the wayside.

Briefly

A big weekend at the plate led to Big Ten honors for Garrett Anglim.

The Nebraska outfielder was named the conference's freshman of the week Tuesday after hitting .500 in the Huskers' three-game series against Michigan.

Anglim had three doubles, seven RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base against the Wolverines. That included a 2-for-4, six-RBI night against Michigan on Friday.

The Papillion-La Vista product was also 2-for-4 on Saturday and went 1-for-2 on Sunday.

