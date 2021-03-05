Husker offense misfires in clutch as Purdue rallies for win to open baseball season

The Nebraska baseball team had its best arms on the mound to start and end the game, got a dynamic debut from one of its freshmen and hit three home runs.
And it wasn't enough, as the Huskers stranded 13 baserunners and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position before Purdue rallied for a 6-5 win in the season opener for both teams in Round Rock, Texas.
In a frustrating first game in nearly a full year, the Huskers (0-1) saw Purdue rally from three deficits and score single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to turn NU away.
"At the end of the day, Purdue did a much better job of moving the baseball with two strikes," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "That was the difference in the game. We punched out I believe 16 times; that's far too many for as much as we work on and talk about it.
"In several of those instances all we need to do is move the baseball — put the ball in play and you have a chance to extend the lead."
Nebraska struck out 15 times, to be exact, enough to offset an offense that produced 15 hits. Every NU starter had at least one hit, but eight Husker starters also struck out at least once.
With Nebraska leading 4-3 in the seventh inning, Purdue got a sun-aided triple from Ben Nisle, who later scored on a two-strike, two-out passed ball to tie the score.
NU went back in front in the eighth when Joe Acker led off with a single, later took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball.
The lead was short-lived as Purdue got a leadoff double from Zac Fascia in the bottom of the eighth. Fascia went to third on a groundout and scored on an infield single.
The Boilermakers (1-0) won the game after loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth and got a sacrifice fly from Fascia off NU senior reliever Max Schreiber. Schreiber, Bolt said, has been Nebraska's second-best pitcher over the past calendar year after Friday starter Cade Povich.
Nebraska went up 1-0 in the second inning when freshman Max Anderson, the 2019-20 Gatorade Nebraska player of the year out of Millard West, drilled a solo home run to the right-field berm on the third pitch of his college career to give Nebraska the early lead.
Anderson had hits in each of his first three at-bats as he and fellow freshman Brice Matthews both got starting nods in their first college games. Matthews had a single in his first collegiate at-bat.
Nebraska also got a two-run homer from Joe Acker to tie the game at three in the fourth inning, and a solo shot from Cam Chick in the fifth to put the Huskers ahead 4-3.
Acker also finished with three hits, while Leighton Banjoff and Chick each had two.
"You hit three home runs, you slug a little bit, hit a couple doubles, but like I said, you've got to be able to move the baseball when you need to and have a great approach when you need to have it."
Povich was touched up for three runs on six hits in just three innings. After walking just two batters across 21 1/3 innings last season, Povich walked four Friday.
The Huskers got four innings of solid relief from sophomore Braxton Bragg, who struck out six and gave up an unearned run on the seventh-inning passed ball.
The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning contest.
