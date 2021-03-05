Husker offense misfires in clutch as Purdue rallies for win to open baseball season

The Nebraska baseball team had its best arms on the mound to start and end the game, got a dynamic debut from one of its freshmen and hit three home runs.

And it wasn't enough, as the Huskers stranded 13 baserunners and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position before Purdue rallied for a 6-5 win in the season opener for both teams in Round Rock, Texas.

In a frustrating first game in nearly a full year, the Huskers (0-1) saw Purdue rally from three deficits and score single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to turn NU away.

"At the end of the day, Purdue did a much better job of moving the baseball with two strikes," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "That was the difference in the game. We punched out I believe 16 times; that's far too many for as much as we work on and talk about it.

"In several of those instances all we need to do is move the baseball — put the ball in play and you have a chance to extend the lead."

Nebraska struck out 15 times, to be exact, enough to offset an offense that produced 15 hits. Every NU starter had at least one hit, but eight Husker starters also struck out at least once.