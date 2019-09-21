{{featured_button_text}}

In the first game action of the Will Bolt era, the Husker baseball team put on an offensive show.

The Huskers ignited for 18 hits as Nebraska edged Wichita State 10-8 in a 12-inning fall exhibition matchup in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday. 

Cam Chick led the Huskers offensively with three hits -- a double short of the cycle. Chick's two-run blast in the second inning gave NU a 2-0 lead.

Leighton Banjoff, Ty Roseberry and Luke Boynton also went deep for Nebraska.

In the fifth, NU tacked on three runs behind a triple from Chick and homers off the bats of Banjoff and Roseberry to extend its lead to 7-2. 

Nine Husker pitchers took the mound, surrendering 15 hits to the Shockers. The Huskers also had three errors, while Wichita State was clean defensively. 

