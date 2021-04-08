Husker freshman Max Anderson is off to a stellar start. His secret? 'He just doesn't care.' Wait, what?

It all sounds so simple for Max Anderson.

Show up at the park, knock the ball all over the yard, then show up the next day and do it again.

Easy.

"You're going to laugh at this, but I think it's — he just doesn't care. He just wants to go and hit, that's the biggest thing. He doesn't care about the result," said Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, who is no slouch at the plate himself. "And if you can have that mindset at the plate, just take a good swing every time and don't care about what happens, then you're going to be a really good hitter."

The Husker freshman was placed in the middle of the top offense in the Big Ten from Day 1 and hasn't left. After a high school career that ended with Anderson being named the Gatorade Nebraska player of the year, the Millard West product has gone right on hitting in college.

It started with a home run in his first college at-bat. It's continued with a long string of hits in big spots for the first-place Huskers, who are set to host Maryland beginning Friday for a three-game series at Haymarket Park.

And to hear Anderson describe things, none of it is really that big of a deal.