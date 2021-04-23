 Skip to main content
Husker Extra Podcast: What are you looking for the last week of spring ball? Plus baseball talk, hoops and volleyball
Husker Extra Podcast: What are you looking for the last week of spring ball? Plus baseball talk, hoops and volleyball

  • Updated
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through what's on deck for the last week of Nebraska's spring football session and what recruits are expected to be in town for the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. After that, a conversation about what NU has to do on the diamond to have a chance at hosting an NCAA regional, Thor's decision not to come back to the men's basketball program and the end of the volleyball season.

Watch now: 

Or listen here:

