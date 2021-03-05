Husker Extra Podcast: The latest in Husker QB recruiting; can Hoiberg's team rally late; baseball season is here

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss the latest in Nebraska football recruiting — some developments on the 2022 quarterback front and what the coming weeks and months look like — what's still in play for Fred Hoiberg's men's basketball team over the next week and the NU baseball team's season-opening series against Purdue down in Texas.
That plus some volleyball and women's basketball talk, too, on this week's Husker Extra Podcast.
