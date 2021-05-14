 Skip to main content
Husker Extra Podcast: The calm before the storm in football recruiting; NU will not host baseball regional
Husker Extra Podcast: The calm before the storm in football recruiting; NU will not host baseball regional

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. They also talk top performers among Huskers in index testing. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. How much did the Big Ten's decision to eschew non-conference play factor in?

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. They also talk top performers among Huskers in index testing. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. How much did the Big Ten's decision to eschew non-conference play factor in? 

