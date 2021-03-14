Husker bats go quiet, Ohio State's get loud as Buckeyes end NU winning streak in first game of doubleheader

The Nebraska baseball team was rolling, to the point that Ohio State had its bullpen stirring in the top of the first inning.
But the Huskers' bats went quiet soon after that as Buckeyes starter Will Pfenning retired 16 batters in a row in one stretch and OSU rallied to hand Nebraska a 6-4 defeat Sunday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The game was the first of two Sunday for the Huskers, who are set to take on Iowa at 2 p.m.
Making his first start of the season, senior outfielder Mojo Hagge led off the bottom of the first inning by beating out an infield single. Four pitches later he was sliding face first across home plate after Spencer Schwellenbach's double to put NU up 1-0.
The Huskers tacked on a second run in the inning when Schwellenbach went to third on Max Anderson's deep fly out and scored on Jack Steil's RBI groundout.
Nebraska tacked on a couple more singles in the inning.
And that was about it.
Pfenning then retired 16 in a row, working all the way to the seventh inning when Leighton Banjoff led off with a single. The Buckeyes (5-3), meanwhile, got two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-2 lead. Sam Wilson's two-run shot in the fifth put the Buckeyes ahead, and marked the first time since its season opener that Nebraska had trailed in a game.
NU responded in the seventh when Banjoff scored on a passed ball, and Logan Foster blasted the next pitch into the left field seats to tie the game at 4-4.
But Colton Bauer connected on OSU's third two-run homer of the game with two outs in the top of the eighth for the final margin.
Nebraska managed just two hits after the first inning and struck out 10 times. Five Husker relievers combined to hold Ohio State to one hit over the final 4⅔ innings, but that hit was Bauer's two run shot.
