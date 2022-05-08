Husker baseball's postseason hopes on life support after series loss at last-place Minnesota

Needing a victory to win the series — and more importantly avoid a devastating, dispiriting loss — the Nebraska baseball team barely gave itself a chance Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers dropped a 3-1 game to last-place Minnesota Sunday, becoming the first Big Ten team this season to lose a series to the Gophers and in the process put any hopes of playing in the postseason on the thinnest of ice.

Nebraska (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) managed just five hits, and only two singles after back-to-back doubles from Core Jackson and Gabe Swansen in the fifth inning plated NU's only run.

With the game tied 1-1, Minnesota's Noah Berghammer hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Gophers a 2-1 lead.

Minnesota (14-31, 4-14) added another run in the eighth on an RBI groundout to end the weekend with twice as many conference wins as it started with.

In a microcosm of the season Nebraska, facing a Minnesota reliever in Jack Liffrig who was carrying an 8.77 ERA and a .330 opponent batting average, went strikeout-strikeout-line out in the top of the eighth inning after Berghammer's home run.

NU drew a one-out walk to get the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but a double play ended the game.

Jackson Brocket got the start on the mound for the Huskers, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Jackson was the only Husker with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-3.

Nebraska will go back on the road next weekend at Illinois, needing to make some hay against the third-place team in the conference and get some help around the league to have any shot of playing for the postseason in two weeks.

