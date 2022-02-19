Husker baseball's offense struggles again as NU falls to 0-2

The Nebraska baseball team's offense struggled again, and Sam Houston State put together a big inning for the second game in a row, as the Bearkats beat NU 5-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader in Huntsville, Texas.

One day after striking out 15 times in an 8-5 loss, Husker batters struck out eight more times in the seven-inning game and managed just two hits after the second inning.

"We didn't have very much fight at the plate," NU coach Will Bolt said during a postgame radio interview. "Way too many punchouts, way too many guys not with a team approach right now."

Nebraska's only run was unearned after Griffin Everitt reached on an error in the second inning and later scored after back-to-back singles from Luke Jessen and Luke Sartori.

Like Friday night's season opener, Nebraska (0-2) scored first only to see Sam Houston answer with a crooked number.

The Bearkats (2-0) scored four times in the third inning thanks to three hits, two walks and an error, including a bases-loaded walk from NU starting pitcher Shay Schanaman.

With a chance to turn a double play early in the fourth, the Huskers instead committed an error to put two runners on with none out and open the door for the big inning.

After Kyle Perry lasted 1 1/3 innings in his start Friday, Schanaman didn't make it out of the fourth inning Saturday after giving up a leadoff single to start the frame.

NU's starters have combined to allow 10 runs in 5 1/3 innings to start the season.

Sam Houston spread its eight hits among eight of its nine batters.

Jessen had two hits for Nebraska. Colby Gomes added a double for the Huskers' only extra-base hit.

The teams will wrap up the doubleheader with a nine-inning game Saturday afternoon.

Check back for updates to this story.

