Husker baseball's latest slogan after (another) win? 'Execution is all about attitude'

Acker became the first Husker with three doubles in a game since 2017. The first two of those two-baggers traveled a combined total of perhaps 300 feet.

"One through nine, you never know who's going to get the job done, and it's just kind of passing it on to the next guy," said Acker, who raised his season average to .312 with his 3-for-5 day at the plate. "And when you have the utmost belief in all your guys one through nine, it's pretty dang fun."

Brice Matthews got in on the fun, too, blasting a solo home run to center in the sixth inning and delivering an RBI single in the eighth. Those two hits came after the NU second baseman just missed connecting on three-run home runs in both the second and fourth innings.

The freshman from Texas, after going through a 1-for-12 stretch that went back to mid-March, is now 5-for-7 with a home run, a double, and five RBIs in his past two games.

"(He) had to deal with a little bit of failure, and a little bit of guessing, and a little bit of getting caught in-between at times and maybe doubting himself for the first time in his life," Bolt said. "I can tell you this: all of his teammates and coaches have the utmost faith in him. He's an exceptional baseball player, he's an exceptional talent, he works incredibly hard, and he's an amazing teammate."