Husker baseball's Koty Frank to enter transfer portal

  • Updated
BYU vs. Nebraska, 4.14

Nebraska pitcher Koty Frank announced Tuesday he was entering the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A versatile piece of Nebraska's pitching staff won't return next season.

Koty Frank announced on social media Tuesday he planned to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final season of college eligibility.

Frank, who transferred to Nebraska from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College prior to the 2021 season, made 27 appearances over two years with the Huskers, solidifying himself as a critical piece of Nebraska's 2021 Big Ten championship team, and as a steadying force this season.

In 2022 Frank made 14 appearances, including seven starts, and went 5-0 with a 3.81 earned run average and 70 strikeouts over 59 innings pitched.

His ERA was second on the team behind Emmett Olson among NU's regulars, and his 70 strikeouts were second on the team behind Shay Schanaman's 76.

Frank's control was among the best for Nebraska's staff, with just 19 walks, four hit batters, and two wild pitches in his 59 innings.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

