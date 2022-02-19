Husker baseball's first win of season overshadowed by apparent injury to pitcher Jake Bunz

The Nebraska baseball team got into the win column for the first time Saturday, but there may not be much reason to feel good about it.

NU built a big early lead before things got sideways in the final two innings as the Huskers held on for a 12-9 win over Sam Houston State in the second game of a doubleheader in Huntsville, Texas.

The victory was overshadowed by an apparent injury to left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz, who threw just four pitches before leaving the game while holding his left elbow, according to the NU radio broadcast.

Bunz, who made a team-high 20 appearances for Nebraska last season, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019.

"We won't know anything until we get a chance to take a look at it, but early signs, hopefully it's just something that maybe scared him a little bit," NU coach Will Bolt said of Bunz during his postgame radio interview. "Bunzy's put a lot of his heart and soul into this thing, so you hope for the best."

Add that to the list of issues NU has dealt with on an opening weekend that saw the Huskers start a season 0-2 for the first time since 2013 after losing Saturday’s first game.

The Huskers shuffled their lineup and pounced on Sam Houston in the first two innings of Saturday’s nightcap.

After saying his team “didn’t have very much fight at the plate” after a 5-1 loss earlier Saturday, Bolt moved a few pieces around and then watched his first three batters pound out hits as Nebraska jumped to a 4-0 lead while batting around.

The Huskers (1-2) tacked on five more runs on just two hits in the second inning, batting around for the second time.

It was perhaps a pressure release for a NU offense that had struck out 23 times in the first two games and maybe, just maybe, was starting to press a little bit despite the early point in the season.

"It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty, but nobody really cares what it looks like," Bolt said. "The only thing that matters is, did you win or not. We found a way to get it done."

The teams will wrap up the series Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

And NU will look to get out of town with a split after stumbling out of the gate. When Saturday’s second game began, Nebraska was still looking for its first win of the season in Game 3 for the first time in nine years, when the 2013 team started 0-7.

Those fears were quickly put to rest as Leighton Banjoff, Luke Jessen and Max Anderson each delivered hits to open the game.

The Huskers added five more runs on two hits in the second to open up a 9-2 lead, and led 11-3 going to the bottom of the eighth.

That’s when things became adventurous again, as Sam Houston plated four runs, only two of them earned, to get within 11-7.

A top-20 defense nationally last season, Nebraska has committed five errors in three games that have led to eight unearned runs for the Bearkats.

After Nebraska tacked on a run in the top of the ninth, the bottom of the inning saw Bunz’s apparent injury, highly touted freshman pitcher Drew Christo give up a two-run home run in his NU debut and finally Colby Gomes return to the mound as a closer for the first time since 2019 to get the final two outs.

Jessen finished with three hits for Nebraska while Banjoff and Griffin Everitt each had two hits and two RBIs.

Grand Canyon transfer Dawson McCarville got the start and pitched four innings in his first start for NU, and Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas picked up the win after allowing four runs, just two earned, in three innings of relief.

"Tomorrow’s championship Sunday. That’s what it always is," Bolt said. "We talk about that all the time, and everybody’s always playing for something, and for us tomorrow, we’re playing for the chance to split the series."

Sam Houston 5, Nebraska 1: Sam Houston put together a big inning for the second game in a row, as the Bearkats beat NU 5-1 in Saturday’s first game.

One day after striking out 15 times in an 8-5 loss, Husker batters struck out eight more times in the seven-inning game and managed just two hits after the second inning.

"We didn't have very much fight at the plate," NU coach Will Bolt said during a postgame radio interview. "Way too many punchouts, way too many guys not with a team approach right now."

Nebraska's only run was unearned after Griffin Everitt reached on an error in the second inning and later scored after back-to-back singles from Luke Jessen and Luke Sartori.

Like Friday night's season opener, Nebraska (0-2) scored first only to see Sam Houston answer with a crooked number.

The Bearkats (2-0) scored four times in the third inning thanks to three hits, two walks and an error, including a bases-loaded walk from NU starting pitcher Shay Schanaman.

After Kyle Perry lasted 1 1/3 innings in his start Friday, Schanaman didn't make it out of the fourth inning Saturday after giving up a leadoff single to start the frame.

NU's top two starters combined to allow 10 runs in 5 1/3 innings to start the season.

Jessen had two hits for Nebraska. Colby Gomes added a double for the Huskers' only extra-base hit.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

