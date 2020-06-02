You are the owner of this article.
Husker baseball's Banjoff named freshman All-American
Leighton Banjoff started the season 0-for-6. He ended it as an All-American.

Columbia vs. Nebraska, 3.6

Nebraska's Leighton Banjoff (left) celebrates his solo home run against Columbia with teammate Mojo Hagge during a game at Haymarket Park on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Leighton Banjoff started the season 0-for-6. He ended it as an All-American.

Nebraska's designated hitter was named a freshman All-American Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball after leading the Huskers in four offensive categories.

One of six designated hitters on the 100-player list, Banjoff led NU with a .341 batting average, three stolen bases, a .636 slugging percentage and a .517 on-base percentage during the shortened 15-game season.

Banjoff also had three home runs, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

After going hitless in his first six at-bats of the season, Banjoff caught fire. He was 15-for-38 (.394) over Nebraska's final 12 games. That included a 3-for-3 performance against San Diego, and a breakout game against Arizona State when he was 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Banjoff had at least one hit in nine of NU's last 12 games.

Banjoff is the 20th Husker to earn freshman All-America honors. Colby Gomes was named a freshman All-American last season by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

