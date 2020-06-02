Husker baseball's Banjoff named freshman All-American

Leighton Banjoff started the season 0-for-6. He ended it as an All-American.
Nebraska's designated hitter was named a freshman All-American Tuesday by Collegiate Baseball after leading the Huskers in four offensive categories.
One of six designated hitters on the 100-player list, Banjoff led NU with a .341 batting average, three stolen bases, a .636 slugging percentage and a .517 on-base percentage during the shortened 15-game season.
Banjoff also had three home runs, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
After going hitless in his first six at-bats of the season, Banjoff caught fire. He was 15-for-38 (.394) over Nebraska's final 12 games. That included a 3-for-3 performance against San Diego, and a breakout game against Arizona State when he was 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs.
Banjoff had at least one hit in nine of NU's last 12 games.
Banjoff is the 20th Husker to earn freshman All-America honors. Colby Gomes was named a freshman All-American last season by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!