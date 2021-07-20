Husker baseball's Anderson named Cape Cod League all-star

Nebraska infielder Max Anderson is one of the top players in the strongest summer collegiate baseball league in the nation.

On Tuesday, he was named a Cape Cod League all-star as a third baseman.

The freshman infielder out of Millard West is hitting .313 with five doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs in 15 games for the Bourne Braves.

Anderson has at least one hit in 12 of the 15 games he's played for Bourne, including seven multi-hit games. He started his summer seven hits in his first four games after coming off a hamstring injury suffered in the Fayetteville Regional.

Anderson, the Big Ten freshman of the year, hit .332 with seven home runs in his debut college season.

Bourne is far and way the Cape's best team, with an 18-2-3 record. Of the 24 Cape players named all-stars, nine are on the Braves.

While the Cape Cod League isn't holding an all-star game this summer, the league still recognized its standout players.

