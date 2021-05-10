Husker baseball wins in 13 innings in wild finish to Rutgers pod

In a game that saw a little bit of everything, nine-hole hitter Griffin Everitt delivered the go-ahead single to score Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th inning to lift Nebraska past Rutgers 7-6 in a wild finish to NU's four-game weekend in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The game started with Nebraska blitzing Rutgers for six runs on seven hits in the top of the first inning. The Huskers strung together five consecutive hits, including doubles from Spencer Schwellenbach and Matthews and a two-run home run from Luke Roskam.

NU wouldn't get a runner to third base again until the top of the 10th, when Luke Roskam led off with a double and advanced on a flyout. That was the first of two times in extra innings Nebraska would waste a leadoff double.

The Huskers (23-11) moved within a half-game of Indiana for first place in the Big Ten after using nine pitchers and 15 position players, and piling up 17 hits.

Rutgers (17-17) scored twice in the bottom of the first to take some of the pop out of NU's quick start, and added another run in the third to get within 6-3.

Then things got weird.

A bizarre seventh inning saw Rutgers tie the game at six thanks to a series of head-scratching moments: