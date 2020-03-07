Husker baseball tops Columbia in first game of doubleheader

Nebraska's bullpen shut out Columbia over the final 4⅔ innings and the Huskers rallied for five runs in the sixth to down the Lions 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (4-7) fell behind 3-0 as Columbia scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings.

NU then came back with five runs on four hits in the sixth, including a two-run double from Jaxon Hallmark. Hallmark finished the game with three RBIs.

Cam Chick and Luke Boynton each had three hits for Nebraska while Shay Schanaman earned the win out of the bullpen.

Schanaman was one of three Husker relievers to keep Columbia (0-6) off the scoreboard. Sayer Diederich and Trey Kissack combined for three innings of scoreless relief to end the game.

