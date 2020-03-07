You are the owner of this article.
Husker baseball tops Columbia in first game of doubleheader
Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark (2) cheers after scoring Saturday against Columbia in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Nebraska's bullpen shut out Columbia over the final 4⅔ innings and the Huskers rallied for five runs in the sixth to down the Lions 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (4-7) fell behind 3-0 as Columbia scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings.

NU then came back with five runs on four hits in the sixth, including a two-run double from Jaxon Hallmark. Hallmark finished the game with three RBIs.

Cam Chick and Luke Boynton each had three hits for Nebraska while Shay Schanaman earned the win out of the bullpen.

Schanaman was one of three Husker relievers to keep Columbia (0-6) off the scoreboard. Sayer Diederich and Trey Kissack combined for three innings of scoreless relief to end the game.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

BASEBALL SATURDAY

Nebraska 7, Columbia 3

Game 2: Nebraska vs. Columbia

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

