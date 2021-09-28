Husker baseball to play intrasquad scrimmage in place of canceled exhibition game

The Nebraska baseball team will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday to replace the canceled exhibition game against Wichita State.

The scrimmage is scheduled for a noon start at Haymarket Park and will be open to the public.

The exhibition against Wichita State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Shockers' program, and will not be rescheduled.

Fans attending Saturday’s scrimmage are encouraged to plan ahead with the Nebraska football game also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Parking for baseball will be available for purchase only.

Immediately surrounding Haymarket Park, Lots 19, 20 and 21 will open beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday for $35 per vehicle, which is good for the entire day.

Fans with football parking permits for Lots 19, 20 and 21 will be validated upon entry to the lots. Auxiliary parking locations near Haymarket Park include grass spaces directly west of Sun Valley Boulevard for $10 per vehicle ($50 for recreational vehicles). Football fans may also pay to park in those parking locations beginning at 8 a.m.

NU will hold its annual Red-White Series fall scrimmages Oct. 11-13 at Haymarket Park. Those seven-inning games are open to the public and admission is free.

