Husker baseball to play home-and-home with Omaha in place of canceled Long Beach State series

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska baseball team will play its home opener on Monday.

The Huskers have scheduled a home-and-home against Omaha for Sunday in Monday in place of the Long Beach State series that was canceled due to a bad weather forecast, the team announced Tuesday.

The teams will meat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Tuesday's game is set for a 1 p.m. start at Haymarket Park.

Fans will receive a refund for any ticket purchased for the Long Beach State series. Anyone wishing to attend Monday’s home opener, including season ticket holders, need to purchase tickets at huskers.com/tickets beginning on Monday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

