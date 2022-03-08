Husker baseball to play home-and-home with Omaha in place of canceled Long Beach State series

The Nebraska baseball team will play its home opener on Monday.

The Huskers have scheduled a home-and-home against Omaha for Sunday in Monday in place of the Long Beach State series that was canceled due to a bad weather forecast, the team announced Tuesday.

The teams will meat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Tuesday's game is set for a 1 p.m. start at Haymarket Park.

Fans will receive a refund for any ticket purchased for the Long Beach State series. Anyone wishing to attend Monday’s home opener, including season ticket holders, need to purchase tickets at huskers.com/tickets beginning on Monday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

