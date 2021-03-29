Husker baseball to make eight television appearances this spring

The Nebraska baseball team will make eight television appearances this spring between BTN, ESPNU and NET.

The Huskers will appear on BTN five times, NET twice, and ESPNU once.

Nebraska will make its first TV appearance on April 10 on NET against Maryland. NU's other NET game is May 15 against Northwestern.

The Huskers' lone ESPNU appearance is set for May 21 at Indiana. The ESPNU game is the second of two games at the Indiana series that will be televised. NU's May 21 game against the Hoosiers will be on BTN.

Other BTN games include Michigan State on April 23; and the three-game series with Michigan May 28-30 to close the regular season.

Nebraska baseball TV schedule:

April 10, vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., NET

April 23, at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

May 15, vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m., NET

May 21, at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

May 22, at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

May 28, vs. Michigan, noon, BTN

May 29, vs. Michigan, noon, BTN