Husker baseball to livestream Thursday scrimmage as fall practice gets underway

Husker sports are back. Sort of.

On Thursday, the Nebraska athletic department will livestream the Husker baseball team's first scrimmage of the fall live from Haymarket Park.

The stream will begin around 3:30 p.m. and will be available on Nebraska's social media channels, including Twitter and Facebook, as well as Huskers.com.

The broadcast will feature live video with announcers Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin providing commentary.

"It's a great opportunity to give our fans a live Husker sporting event to watch," second-year Nebraska coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "Our guys are excited to compete, and Thursday’s scrimmage is a chance to give our fans an opportunity to get their first look at the 2021 Huskers in action."

Nebraska will begin fall practice Wednesday, with all practices closed to the public.

