 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker baseball to livestream Thursday scrimmage as fall practice gets underway
View Comments
topical

Husker baseball to livestream Thursday scrimmage as fall practice gets underway

{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.11

Nebraska baseball fans will have a chance to watch players such as Jaxon Hallmark in a live event for the first time in months with the livestreaming of Thursday's scrimmage.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Husker sports are back. Sort of.

On Thursday, the Nebraska athletic department will livestream the Husker baseball team's first scrimmage of the fall live from Haymarket Park.

The stream will begin around 3:30 p.m. and will be available on Nebraska's social media channels, including Twitter and Facebook, as well as Huskers.com.

The broadcast will feature live video with announcers Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin providing commentary.

"It's a great opportunity to give our fans a live Husker sporting event to watch," second-year Nebraska coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "Our guys are excited to compete, and Thursday’s scrimmage is a chance to give our fans an opportunity to get their first look at the 2021 Huskers in action."

Nebraska will begin fall practice Wednesday, with all practices closed to the public.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Will Bolt introduced as Nebraska's head baseball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News