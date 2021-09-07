 Skip to main content
Husker baseball to host exhibition games against Creighton, Wichita State
HUSKER BASEBALL

Husker baseball to host exhibition games against Creighton, Wichita State

Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.6

The Nebraska baseball team will host Creighton and Wichita State this fall in exhibition games at Haymarket Park.

The Nebraska baseball team will host a pair of exhibitions this fall at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers will take on Creighton at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, and will host Wichita State on Oct. 12 at noon. 

Both exhibitions, in addition to the Red/White Series set for Oct. 11-13, are free and open to the public. The exhibitions are scheduled for 14 innings, while Red/White games will last seven innings. Gates will open one hour before first pitch for each contest.

The Huskers are coming off a 34-14 season that included a Big Ten title and a trip to the Fayetteville Regional final.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

