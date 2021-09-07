Husker baseball to host exhibition games against Creighton, Wichita State

The Nebraska baseball team will host a pair of exhibitions this fall at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers will take on Creighton at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, and will host Wichita State on Oct. 12 at noon.

Both exhibitions, in addition to the Red/White Series set for Oct. 11-13, are free and open to the public. The exhibitions are scheduled for 14 innings, while Red/White games will last seven innings. Gates will open one hour before first pitch for each contest.

The Huskers are coming off a 34-14 season that included a Big Ten title and a trip to the Fayetteville Regional final.

