Husker baseball team takes early lead on Indiana before rain halts play

The Nebraska baseball team opened up a 4-1 lead through four innings over Big Ten leader Indiana before the game was halted because of rain in the Piscataway, New Jersey, area Saturday afternoon.

The game is set to resume at 4:20 p.m. Lincoln time.

Saturday's game is the first of four scheduled games the Huskers are set to play against the Hoosiers and Rutgers.

After being swept at home by Rutgers last weekend, Nebraska didn't take long to get to work against Indiana.

NU scored twice in the second inning, using a single, a sacrifice bunt, and an Indiana error to set up Mojo Hagge's RBI groundout. Freshman Jack Steil followed with a double to plate Hagge and give Husker starter Cade Povich an early cushion.

Povich struck out six of the first seven batters he faced and had allowed one run with nine strikeouts when the game was paused.

Indiana's only run came on a solo homer off the bat of Cole Barr in the top of the fourth inning as the teams played through intermittent rain showers.

What followed led umpires to put the game on hold.