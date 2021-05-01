 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker baseball team squanders early lead in second straight loss to Rutgers
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Husker baseball team squanders early lead in second straight loss to Rutgers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 5.1

Nebraska’s Cam Chick (left) dives back to first as Rutgers' Jordan Sweeney takes the throw Saturday at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Much like its loss to Rutgers on Friday, No. 22 Nebraska took an early lead that held for most of the game before stumbling late.

The Husker bullpen combined to allow five runs over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings as Rutgers defeated Nebraska 6-5 on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Joe Acker set the tone with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Luke Roskam and Spencer Schwellenbach followed with homers of their own for a 5-1 Nebraska lead. Rutgers got within a run with three runs off relief pitcher Braxton Bragg in the seventh inning and scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings to take the win.

Check back later for updates to this story.

BASEBALL SATURDAY

Rutgers 6, No. 22 Nebraska 5

SUNDAY

Rutgers at Nebraska

Noon Radio: 1400

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News