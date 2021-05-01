Husker baseball team squanders early lead in second straight loss to Rutgers

Much like its loss to Rutgers on Friday, No. 22 Nebraska took an early lead that held for most of the game before stumbling late.

The Husker bullpen combined to allow five runs over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings as Rutgers defeated Nebraska 6-5 on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Joe Acker set the tone with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Luke Roskam and Spencer Schwellenbach followed with homers of their own for a 5-1 Nebraska lead. Rutgers got within a run with three runs off relief pitcher Braxton Bragg in the seventh inning and scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings to take the win.