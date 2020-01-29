You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker baseball team set to host Fan Fest on Friday
View Comments

Husker baseball team set to host Fan Fest on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Fans will get a chance to meet the 2020 Nebraska baseball team at its annual Fan Fest on Friday.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center, next to Memorial Stadium.

Fans will have a chance to get autographs at the Fan Fest, and the first 1,000 attendees will get a free hot dog and water. Activities include a Wiffle ball home run derby, inflatables, balloon artists and face painters.

The Huskers open the regular season Feb. 14 at Baylor in Waco, Texas. Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia. It will be the Huskers' first season under head coach Will Bolt, a former NU player who takes over for Darin Erstad, who retired after last season.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News