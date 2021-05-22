 Skip to main content
Husker baseball team scores nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State
Shake this one off and refocus for a nightcap showdown with Indiana?

The Nebraska baseball team had other intentions.

The Huskers scored nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State 11-9 on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

NU trailed 9-2 after the sixth inning, but scored five runs in the seventh and four in the ninth.

Lincoln Southwest graduate Griffin Everitt tied it at 9-9 with a one-out, two-run blast to the left-field bullpen in the top of the ninth. Cramping up, Everitt hobbled around the bases.

Joe Acker immediately followed with a single, and Hallmark gave NU its first lead of the day with an RBI triple.

It appeared to be Ohio State's day. The Buckeyes scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a seven-run lead, and lefty Seth Lonsway was dealing.

He pitched six innings, struck out nine and allowed only two hits.

NU then pounded out nine runs on nine hits against the Buckeye bullpen. Spencer Schwellenbach had four hits.

Nebraska is scheduled to play Indiana at 5:30 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the weekend with a second matchup against the Buckeyes on Sunday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

