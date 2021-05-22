Husker baseball team scores nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State

Shake this one off and refocus for a nightcap showdown with Indiana?
The Nebraska baseball team had other intentions.
The Huskers scored nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State 11-9 on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
NU trailed 9-2 after the sixth inning, but scored five runs in the seventh and four in the ninth.
Lincoln Southwest graduate Griffin Everitt tied it at 9-9 with a one-out, two-run blast to the left-field bullpen in the top of the ninth. Cramping up, Everitt hobbled around the bases.
Joe Acker immediately followed with a single, and Hallmark gave NU its first lead of the day with an RBI triple.
It appeared to be Ohio State's day. The Buckeyes scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a seven-run lead, and lefty Seth Lonsway was dealing.
He pitched six innings, struck out nine and allowed only two hits.
NU then pounded out nine runs on nine hits against the Buckeye bullpen. Spencer Schwellenbach had four hits.
Nebraska is scheduled to play Indiana at 5:30 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the weekend with a second matchup against the Buckeyes on Sunday.
Check back later for updates to this story.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
