Husker baseball team scores nine consecutive runs to stun Ohio State, then gets a gem from Hroch

The Nebraska bats put a charge into the day with one of the biggest comebacks in recent Husker memory. Then Chance Hroch followed with his own electric stuff.

The Husker baseball team scratched its ways closer to a a Big Ten championship with an 11-9 win against Ohio State and a 3-1 triumph against Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

NU (28-11) is now 2½ games up in the Big Ten standings with four games to go, and finished 3-1 against the Hoosiers this year.

Chance Hroch, a New Mexico State graduate transfer, had his best game in red. He fired his first complete game as a Husker and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. The only blemish was a two-out Indiana blast to center from Richardson in the bottom of the ninth.

Hroch (5-1) could only smile, and then he induced a groundout. He threw 122 pitches, allowed only three hits and walked only one.

"It literally starts and finishes with Chance Hroch," NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "What an unreal performance. Just in total command."

As impressive as Hroch was, it didn't quite live up to what the Huskers pulled off against Ohio State earlier in the day.