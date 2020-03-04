Husker baseball team scheduled for 7 TV appearances
View Comments
topical

Husker baseball team scheduled for 7 TV appearances

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NU baseball media day, 1.24

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt talks with the team Jan. 24 at the Alex Gordon Training Complex.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to make seven television appearances during the regular season, including three on the Big Ten Network and three on NET.

The Huskers' first game on TV is March 28, when they host Northwestern at 2 p.m. on NET.

The Huskers' other games on TV are March 31 on BTN when the Huskers host Kansas State at 6:30 p.m.; April 21 at home against Creighton (6:30 p.m., NET); April 26 at Michigan (11 a.m., BTN); April 28 at Creighton (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network); May 1 at home against Ohio State (6:30 p.m., NET); and May 3 at home against Ohio State (3 p.m., BTN).

Nebraska's home opener is against Columbia at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News