Husker baseball team scheduled for 7 TV appearances

The Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to make seven television appearances during the regular season, including three on the Big Ten Network and three on NET.

The Huskers' first game on TV is March 28, when they host Northwestern at 2 p.m. on NET.

The Huskers' other games on TV are March 31 on BTN when the Huskers host Kansas State at 6:30 p.m.; April 21 at home against Creighton (6:30 p.m., NET); April 26 at Michigan (11 a.m., BTN); April 28 at Creighton (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network); May 1 at home against Ohio State (6:30 p.m., NET); and May 3 at home against Ohio State (3 p.m., BTN).

Nebraska's home opener is against Columbia at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

