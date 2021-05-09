Husker baseball team rediscovers offense to blast Rutgers, split Sunday games

"It was a good bounce back for our team from top to bottom," Bolt said.

Four Huskers had multi-hit games against Rutgers after NU was held to just four total hits against Indiana earlier in the day.

And the late-inning offensive fireworks were a sharp departure from last week when Nebraska's offense faltered badly in the late innings while suffering a rare home sweep at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.

Over the final four innings of each of the three games in Lincoln, Nebraska managed just one total run.

No such trouble Sunday as the Huskers started a five-run sixth inning by putting the first two batters on base before sitting through the rain delay, then getting Roskam's grand slam shortly after restarting.

"Roskam was big time today," Bolt said. "He just stepped up."

Nebraska tacked on a single run in the eighth and poured it on in the ninth with six runs on four hits.

The offensive pressure forced Rutgers to burn through five pitchers, with the Scarlet Knights and Nebraska set to play once more Monday at 10 a.m.

That game will likely be a bullpen day for Nebraska's pitching staff as the Huskers try to get out of Piscataway with a 3-1 record.