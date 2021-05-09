Husker baseball team rediscovers offense to blast Rutgers, split Sunday games

The Nebraska baseball team got back to finding crooked numbers Sunday.
Putting multiple runners on base in seven of nine innings, the Huskers blew things open with 12 runs over the final four frames of a 15-5 win over Rutgers to cap a 1-1 day in pod play in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Luke Roskam led NU's onslaught, finishing 3-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs, two walks and three runs scored as NU scored double-digit runs in a game for the first time since April 17 at Penn State. Roskam, who was the catcher Sunday afternoon, also threw out a Rutgers runner on an attempted steal.
The Sunday afternoon victory, which included a 40-minute rain delay during a weekend of mostly lousy weather in New Jersey, allowed Nebraska to split the day after dropping a 4-2 decision to Indiana earlier Sunday.
"I thought our at-bats were really good this game. Their starter had just as good of stuff as we saw last week, but we were just more ready to hit today," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "He kind of wiggled out of some jams early, but we needed somebody in the middle of the order to step up, and Roskam stepped up huge for us."
Rutgers' starter, Brent Teller, held Nebraska scoreless on two hits over seven innings last week in a 6-0 Scarlet Knights win. Sunday, Nebraska got to Teller for five runs on six hits through five innings. The Huskers then battered a Rutgers bullpen that was forced into action after the rain delay.
"It was a good bounce back for our team from top to bottom," Bolt said.
Four Huskers had multi-hit games against Rutgers after NU was held to just four total hits against Indiana earlier in the day.
And the late-inning offensive fireworks were a sharp departure from last week when Nebraska's offense faltered badly in the late innings while suffering a rare home sweep at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.
Over the final four innings of each of the three games in Lincoln, Nebraska managed just one total run.
No such trouble Sunday as the Huskers started a five-run sixth inning by putting the first two batters on base before sitting through the rain delay, then getting Roskam's grand slam shortly after restarting.
"Roskam was big time today," Bolt said. "He just stepped up."
Nebraska tacked on a single run in the eighth and poured it on in the ninth with six runs on four hits.
The offensive pressure forced Rutgers to burn through five pitchers, with the Scarlet Knights and Nebraska set to play once more Monday at 10 a.m.
That game will likely be a bullpen day for Nebraska's pitching staff as the Huskers try to get out of Piscataway with a 3-1 record.
"We'll have somebody open it, then just kind of hand it off," Bolt said. "We've got several guys that are yet to throw that can turn the lineup over once, so all hands will be on deck tomorrow."
Earlier in the day, Indiana scored four runs on six hits in the first inning and made it stand up in a 4-2 win over Nebraska.
The Big Ten-leading Hoosiers (23-10) greeted Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with four straight singles in the top of the first inning as six of the first seven Indiana batters recorded hits.
Indiana managed just one hit the rest of the game, but the opening frame was more than enough for Hoosiers starter Gabe Bierman, who held Nebraska to four hits while striking out 11 in a complete-game effort.
The Huskers (21-11) scored once in the seventh thanks to a pair of infield hits, and Jaxon Hallmark added a solo home run in the ninth before Bierman slammed the door. Hallmark finished with two of Nebraska's four hits.
The teams combined for just five hits after the first inning in a game that took a little more than two hours to complete.
