Husker baseball team picks up pledge from Norris standout

The Nebraska baseball team continues to stay busy this summer.

A week after landing three transfers for the 2021 season, the Huskers received a commitment from 2021 prospect CJ Hood out of Norris.

Hood announced his pledge on social media Monday afternoon.

He's a 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder and pitcher. Hood's older brother Byron played at Nebraska, as well.

Hood batted .289 in 20 games as a sophomore for the Titans. He and his Norris teammates lost their 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hood is the sixth-known in-state recruit to join the Huskers' 2021 class. The group includes pitchers Drew Christo (Elkhorn) and Jackson Brockett (Elkhorn South), infielders Max Petersen (Lincoln Southwest) and Kyler Randazzo (Elkhorn), and outfielder Luke Jessen (Elkhorn South).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

