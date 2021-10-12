 Skip to main content
Husker baseball team picks up pledge from '24 in-state recruit
Husker baseball team picks up pledge from '24 in-state recruit

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt continues to tap into the state's talent pool for recruits.

J'shawn Unger, a 2024 prospect out of Blair, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. In Unger, the Huskers are getting a 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-handed pitcher, who also plays infield.

Unger made six pitching appearances as a freshman last spring, finishing with 1.14 earned-run average while striking out 17 in 12-plus innings. He played for Nebraska Prospects in the summer.

His fastball velocity has reached 85 mph, according to Prep Baseball Report.

The sophomore is currently leaving his mark on the football field. He has a team-best 21 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
Two-Minute Drill: We're talking Gophers. What kind of challenge do the Huskers have Saturday?

