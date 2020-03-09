Husker baseball team looks for a strong finish to six-game homestand

Columbia is not nationally ranked Arizona State or Baylor.
Still, the Nebraska baseball team was able to take some satisfaction in capturing its first series win of the season after taking three of four from the Lions over the weekend.
"It makes us gain momentum and being able to get that and lead us into the season, because Big Ten play is coming up, and we just got to keep our head down and keep working," sophomore Cam Chick said following the Huskers' 12-5 win Sunday at Haymarket Park. "We still have things to fix. It's early in the season, but we'll get it done."
The Huskers (5-8) will close out their six-game homestand with two contests against Northern Colorado, the first set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Freshman righty Braxton Bragg (0-1) is scheduled to start for the Huskers, who have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's 1:30 p.m. game against the Bears.
The Huskers' pitching depth is being tested during a stretch of 10 games in 10 days. NU took a bullpen approach to Sunday's win, trotting out seven pitchers. The 10-day stretch will close with four games in three days at Wichita State over the weekend.
"We had the good finish to the Arizona State series and felt like coming home, we just needed to play good baseball," NU coach Will Bolt said. "Getting a series win here is a good start to the homestand (and) we need to finish this thing off."
Nebraska has won four of five games. Northern Colorado will enter with a 4-11 record.
The Huskers and Bears played each other for 15 straight seasons from 2004-18, but did not meet in 2019. The Huskers hold a 46-7 edge in a series that dates to 1986.
There is another connection between the two programs. Shane Opitz, who was once committed to Nebraska before forgoing college to play pro ball, is an assistant with the Bears. His older brother Jake played for Nebraska from 2005-08.
