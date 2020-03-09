Husker baseball team looks for a strong finish to six-game homestand

Columbia is not nationally ranked Arizona State or Baylor.

Still, the Nebraska baseball team was able to take some satisfaction in capturing its first series win of the season after taking three of four from the Lions over the weekend.

"It makes us gain momentum and being able to get that and lead us into the season, because Big Ten play is coming up, and we just got to keep our head down and keep working," sophomore Cam Chick said following the Huskers' 12-5 win Sunday at Haymarket Park. "We still have things to fix. It's early in the season, but we'll get it done."

BASEBALL TUESDAY Northern Colorado at Nebraska 4 p.m. Radio: 1400.

The Huskers (5-8) will close out their six-game homestand with two contests against Northern Colorado, the first set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Freshman righty Braxton Bragg (0-1) is scheduled to start for the Huskers, who have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's 1:30 p.m. game against the Bears.