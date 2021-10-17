Husker baseball team heads into fall focused on intangibles after Red-White Series wraps up

The Nebraska baseball team scrimmaged a couple of times a week this fall and kept statistics from those matchups, and then played three games in this week's Red-White Series in front of a live crowd.

But the stats and results don't matter much to Will Bolt and his staff, who used this fall, as the coach put it, as a "staging process" to see exactly what the Huskers have as they head into the offseason and work to replace several key pieces from last season's Big Ten champions.

"I would say more than anything it’s the intangibles with each guy. It’s so much less to do with the physical aspect of it. Who can show up every day? Who can show up and have a competitive spirit every day?" Bolt said. "That part of it I’m much more concerned about (that) than what a guy’s ERA or batting average is in the fall."

The Huskers must replace all four captains from last year's team. They'll need to replace at least two-thirds of their starting pitching rotation, and perhaps all three outfield spots, as well.

They'll try to do it while integrating 15 freshmen and three transfers into the mix.

So Bolt's "intangible" has some meat to it.