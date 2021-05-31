Husker baseball team headed to Arkansas for NCAA Tournament

Nebraska baseball will be seeing a familiar face in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers were selected to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.

Nebraska will open against Northeastern at 7 p.m. Friday. Arkansas will play NJIT in the other game.

Van Horn, of course, revived the Husker baseball program upon his arrival in 1998 and led Nebraska to College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002 before taking over the Arkansas program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Razorbacks and Huskers have met since Van Horn left for Fayetteville, but not in the postseason.

Northeastern (36-10) earned an automatic bid after winning the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Nebraska (31-12) earned an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten championship. The Huskers have won 11 of 13 games and are coming off taking two of three from Michigan.

NU is in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five years. The 2017 Huskers went 0-2 in the Oregon State regional, and the 2019 team went 1-2 in the Oklahoma State regional.