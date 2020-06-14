Husker baseball team adds weekend starter from New Mexico State

The Nebraska baseball team added depth to its pitching staff over the weekend with the addition of graduate transfer Chance Hroch.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander will play his final season in Lincoln after four years at New Mexico State. Hroch made the announcement via social media.
I would like to thank everyone at New Mexico State for my 4 years and everyone who helped me along the way... I am very excited to extend my career and go to grad school and play baseball @Husker_Baseball for one more year #GBR pic.twitter.com/cS86cSpWQA— Chance Hroch (@chancehroch) June 14, 2020
In 2019, Hroch posted a 10-2 record with a 2.74 earned-run average in his first season as a starter. He led the Aggies in wins and complete games (two). He went five innings or more in 11 of his 15 starts, and earned first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors.
Division I baseball programs will get relief from scholarship and roster limits next season for returning players. For the Huskers, those returning players come back at positions that will be among the deepest on the team.
Hroch was the Aggies' Friday night starter in 2020. He made four starts before the season was canceled, finishing 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA. His lone loss came against Texas A&M, in which he struck out nine batters.
Hroch, a Temecula, California, native, will help bolster a pitching staff that must replace Gareth Stroh. The Kearney native was the Huskers' Friday night starter this year, but announced in May that he will transfer to Wichita State for his final season.
NU also returns sophomores Colby Gomes and Cade Povich. Each started four games before the season came to a halt.
Hroch played his final season at NMSU under first-year head coach Mike Kirby, who was an assistant coach at Nebraska from 2014-19.
