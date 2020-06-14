Husker baseball team adds weekend starter from New Mexico State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska baseball team added depth to its pitching staff over the weekend with the addition of graduate transfer Chance Hroch.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander will play his final season in Lincoln after four years at New Mexico State. Hroch made the announcement via social media.

In 2019, Hroch posted a 10-2 record with a 2.74 earned-run average in his first season as a starter. He led the Aggies in wins and complete games (two). He went five innings or more in 11 of his 15 starts, and earned first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors.

Hroch was the Aggies' Friday night starter in 2020. He made four starts before the season was canceled, finishing 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA. His lone loss came against Texas A&M, in which he struck out nine batters.

Hroch, a Temecula, California, native, will help bolster a pitching staff that must replace Gareth Stroh. The Kearney native was the Huskers' Friday night starter this year, but announced in May that he will transfer to Wichita State for his final season.