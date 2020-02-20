Husker baseball takes positives from Baylor series, seeks more consistent pitching on San Diego trip

The Nebraska baseball team got a little bit of everything from its series last weekend at Baylor.
The Huskers would like to get a little more out of the coming weekend in San Diego.
Despite dropping a three-game set to the Bears, one in which coach Will Bolt thought his team played well enough to win two games, NU came away from the first three games of the Bolt era with plenty of positives.
"We saw three totally different types of games. We saw a game where we got up early and finished it off, we saw a game where we got to come back and didn’t finish it off, and then a game when we got the game early and didn’t capitalize to expand the lead," Bolt said Wednesday. "So we saw a lot of different situations for our guys this weekend, and there’s a lot of positives to take from it."
Nebraska opens play at the Tony Gwynn Legacy on Friday night against San Diego. First pitch is set for 8 p.m.
The Huskers (1-2) will face a trio of teams that went 3-1 to open their seasons. NU will take on San Diego State on Saturday night before finishing its trip with a game against Arizona.
If it wants better results, Nebraska will need to find more consistent performances on the mound.
Of the Huskers' three starting pitchers, only Gareth Stroh worked into the sixth inning. Stroh took the mound with an 11-0 lead after NU started the season with a bang.
Saturday starter Colby Gomes didn't make it out of the third inning against the Bears. Cade Povich started strong, and didn't allow an earned run, but left after the fourth inning Sunday. And Nebraska's bullpen combined to allow 10 earned runs over the three games.
Nebraska's 6.49 earned run average ranks 215th nationally after the opening weekend.
"It's not really a magic formula. As a pitcher, you have to trust your stuff. That's what we saw from the guys that did have success and trusted their stuff — you get ahead, it's hard to hit," Bolt said. "Really, what it boils down to is, the best pitch in baseball has always been strike one. So we need to do a better job of that this weekend."
Bolt pointed out that when NU's pitchers did get ahead in the count, Baylor hit just .150.
On one hand, Nebraska's biggest question mark coming into this season — its pitching — remains just that. On the other, the Huskers came away from the Baylor trip confident in their ability to hang around no matter the circumstances.
"The competitive attitude on this team. This year it’s above and beyond. Failure is going to happen because that’s baseball. That’s the name of the game, you’re going to fail a lot," said Cam Chick, who hit .313 with four RBIs against Baylor. "But it’s what you do when you fail, bouncing back from it. So this team, we weren’t going to take no for an answer. We were going to come back and fight no matter what. Didn’t get it done, but that should show that this team can go through a lot of adversity and come back fighting."
Notes
* Nebraska will go with the same starting rotation this weekend that it used against Baylor: Senior transfer Gareth Stroh on Friday, sophomore Colby Gomes on Saturday and sophomore Cade Povich on Sunday.
* Junior utility man Jaxon Hallmark, who injured his right leg in the season opener against Baylor and didn't play the rest of the weekend, will make the trip to San Diego, Bolt said. Hallmark is day-to-day after he collided with Aaron Palensky as the two converged on a popup. He had gone 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate before leaving the game.
