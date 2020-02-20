Husker baseball takes positives from Baylor series, seeks more consistent pitching on San Diego trip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday starter Colby Gomes didn't make it out of the third inning against the Bears. Cade Povich started strong, and didn't allow an earned run, but left after the fourth inning Sunday. And Nebraska's bullpen combined to allow 10 earned runs over the three games.

Nebraska's 6.49 earned run average ranks 215th nationally after the opening weekend.

"It's not really a magic formula. As a pitcher, you have to trust your stuff. That's what we saw from the guys that did have success and trusted their stuff — you get ahead, it's hard to hit," Bolt said. "Really, what it boils down to is, the best pitch in baseball has always been strike one. So we need to do a better job of that this weekend."

Bolt pointed out that when NU's pitchers did get ahead in the count, Baylor hit just .150.

On one hand, Nebraska's biggest question mark coming into this season — its pitching — remains just that. On the other, the Huskers came away from the Baylor trip confident in their ability to hang around no matter the circumstances.