Husker baseball spruces up Haymarket Park as looming fall workouts offer rare slice of normalcy

"What we feel like we’ve done is, we’ve been able to create some more quality depth, in the infield especially, behind the plate," Bolt said. "We’ve had some pretty good numbers in the outfield. But on the mound as well, just having a few more seasoned guys — whether it be (junior college) transfers, grad transfers, just those type of things where, (it can) kind of help ease some of that transition with a lot of those young arms that we saw last year."

Bolt is hopeful the Huskers will be able to scrimmage more this fall, facing off three days per week rather than two, which should help the coaching staff sort through where the new pieces will fit.

"You piece that together over the course of five weeks, and you're adding on quite a few more at-bats and some looks at guys and those kinds of things on the mound," Bolt said. "Other than that, I guess everything's not going to look exactly the same, for a lot of different reasons, but we hope to be able to get a good look at what we've got."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.