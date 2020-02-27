Husker baseball seeks successful late game recipe in series against Sun Devils

Spencer Schwellenbach isn't exactly wrong when he says it.

"We're one play away in every single game from being 6-0, I would say," Nebraska's shortstop opined Wednesday.

The Huskers have three losses by one run. Another by two. Still another by five in which the opponent scored four unearned runs.

Instead of 6-0, NU is 1-5 with five straight defeats. Now comes a trip to Tempe, Arizona, for a three-game series against a top-15 ranked Sun Devils outfit. First pitch Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

"There's no panic button at all," said Schwellenbach.

Nebraska has scored first in all six of its games. It has been especially good on Fridays, scoring 19 and 11 runs. Coach Will Bolt on Wednesday cited statistics saying the team that scores first wins 75 percent of the time.

But with NU's relief pitchers still finding their way in new roles, and a defense that hasn't been steady when pitchers have thrown well, Nebraska's momentum has been stalled as games have worn on.