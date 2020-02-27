Husker baseball seeks successful late game recipe in series against Sun Devils

Spencer Schwellenbach isn't exactly wrong when he says it.
"We're one play away in every single game from being 6-0, I would say," Nebraska's shortstop opined Wednesday.
The Huskers have three losses by one run. Another by two. Still another by five in which the opponent scored four unearned runs.
Husker pitcher Colby Gomes says he hungers for pressure situations even after blown save in 2019 Oklahoma City Regional.
Instead of 6-0, NU is 1-5 with five straight defeats. Now comes a trip to Tempe, Arizona, for a three-game series against a top-15 ranked Sun Devils outfit. First pitch Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
"There's no panic button at all," said Schwellenbach.
Nebraska has scored first in all six of its games. It has been especially good on Fridays, scoring 19 and 11 runs. Coach Will Bolt on Wednesday cited statistics saying the team that scores first wins 75 percent of the time.
But with NU's relief pitchers still finding their way in new roles, and a defense that hasn't been steady when pitchers have thrown well, Nebraska's momentum has been stalled as games have worn on.
"Part of that comes with pushing the right buttons in the bullpen and the guys that come out of the bullpen getting stops for us and helping create the momentum late in innings," Bolt said. "That's kind of where we've struggled is, we're left on the field for a while in some of these games, and we're not getting the momentum back in the dugout."
Perhaps playing No. 12 Arizona State (6-3) can have a similar effect as it did last year. The Huskers lost the first of a three-game series against the Sun Devils at Haymarket Park 15-6. Then they rebounded to win the next two games to spark a run of eight wins in their next 10 contests.
It won't be easy. ASU first baseman Spencer Torkelson is projected as the No. 1 pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Bolt compared him to former Indiana slugger Kyle Schwarber. Torkelson has been walked 18 times in nine games, and has four of Arizona State's nine home runs. A reworked pitching staff as a 2.85 ERA.
"We took two of three against them, and I thought they had a really good team," Schwellenbach said. "And that's what we plan on doing this weekend, too."
Hallmark available this weekend: After missing last weekend's games in San Diego, junior infielder Jaxon Hallmark is likely to be available this weekend, Bolt said.
Hallmark left Nebraska's season opener against Baylor after injuring his leg in a collision with teammate Aaron Palensky while the two were tracking a popup.
Hallmark stayed in for one more batter before taking himself out of the game. He had gone 2-for-3 out of the leadoff spot prior to leaving the contest. Drew Gilin filled in for Hallmark at second base for the remainder of the game before Cam Chick moved over from third for Nebraska's next five games.
The Texas native returned to practice Tuesday.
"It's looking promising that he'll at least probably get some action this weekend," Bolt said. "What role that is I think remains to be seen, but I think he'll be a lot more available this weekend than he was last weekend."
Lubach takes post with Astros: Nebraska director of player personnel Tanner Lubach announced on Twitter earlier this week that he had accepted a position as a minor league development coach with the Houston Astros.
Lubach was in his first season as Nebraska's director of player personnel after spending 2019 as the team's director of operations.
The former Husker catcher was recruited to Lincoln by Bolt in 2013, and was a second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2015.
"He's brought a lot to the table just in terms of getting me re-acclimated when I got here," Bolt said. "I'm excited for his opportunity. I know that's something he's wanted to do, is be on the field. And I think professional baseball is the route he wanted to go. So he's right up in his sweet spot now, being able to do that."
Evan Helman, a video and analytics intern with the team, will assume Lubach's duties for the remainder of the season.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.