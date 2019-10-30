Nebraska's first baseball season under head coach Will Bolt will feature 24 home contests and games against seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from last spring.
The Huskers will open the 53-game schedule with three games at Baylor (Feb. 14-16). They'll travel to San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament for games against San Diego, San Diego State and Arizona, and play three at Arizona State from Feb. 28-March 1.
The Huskers will open their home schedule with four games against Columbia starting on March 6.
NU will open Big Ten play March 27 against Northwestern. Rutgers (April 17-19), Ohio State (May 1-3) and Penn State (May 8-10) also will visit Haymarket Park. The Huskers will play at Maryland (April 3-5), Purdue (April 10-12), Michigan (April 24-26) and Indiana (May 14-16).
The end of NU's schedule will feature three of their toughest series. Michigan reached the College World Series championship game, Ohio State won the Big Ten Tournament and Indiana won the league's regular-season championship.
As usual, the Huskers will play Creighton three times: April 7 and 28 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha and April 21 at Haymarket Park.
Husker foes Baylor, Arizona State, Creighton, Omaha, Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana each qualified for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
2020 schedule:
February: 14—at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.; 15—at Baylor, 3 p.m.; 16—at Baylor, 1 p.m.; 21—at San Diego, 8 p.m.*; 22—at San Diego State, 8 p.m.*; 23—vs. Arizona, noon*; 28—at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m; 29—at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.
March: 1—at Arizona State, 1:30 p.m.; 6—Columbia, TBA; 7—Columbia (DH), noon; 8—Columbia, 11 a.m.; 10—Northern Colorado, TBA; 11—Northern Colorado, TBA; 13—at Wichita State, 3 p.m.; 14—at Wichita State, 2 p.m.; 15—at Wichita State, 1 p.m.; 17—at Kansas State, 6 p.m.; 20—UNLV, 6:30 p.m.; 21—UNLV, 2 p.m.; 22—UNLV, 1 p.m.; 24—at Air Force, 2 p.m.; 25—at Air Force, 1 p.m.; 27—Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.; 28—Northwestern, 2 p.m.; 29—Northwestern, noon; 31—Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
April: 3—at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.; 4—at Maryland, 1 p.m.; 5—at Maryland, noon; 7—at Creighton, 6:30 p.m.; 10—at Purdue, 5 p.m.; 11—at Purdue, 5 p.m. 12—at Purdue, noon; 14—Omaha, 6:30 p.m.; 17—Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.; 18—Rutgers, TBA; 19—Rutgers, noon; 21—Creighton, 6:30 p.m.; 24—at Michigan, 5 p.m.; 25—at Michigan, 1 p.m.; 26—at Michigan, noon; 28—at Creighton, 6:30 p.m.
May: 1—Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.; 2—Ohio State, 2 p.m.; 3—Ohio State, 1 p.m.; 8—Penn State, 6:30 p.m.; 9—Penn State, 2 p.m.; 10—Penn State, 1 p.m.; 14—at Indiana, 5 p.m.; 15—at Indiana, 5 p.m.; 16—at Indiana, 11 a.m.
* Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego