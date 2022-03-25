 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker baseball responds to Michigan's record inning to beat Wolverines 13-9 in Big Ten opener

Nebraska’s dugout reacts during the baseball game against Michigan Friday at Haymarket Park.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Michigan broke a record, then Nebraska broke the game open.

The Husker baseball team answered Michigan's record-setting four consecutive home runs in the top of the fifth inning by scoring six times in the bottom of the frame and four more times in the sixth inning to pull away for a 13-9 win Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Haymarket Park.

It was just another wild Friday night for Nebraska, which scored four runs in the ninth inning last Friday to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 13-12.

This time around, Nebraska saw a 3-2 lead turn into a 6-3 deficit as four straight Michigan batters left the yard in the fifth inning.

Each of the four solo homers came with two outs as Matt Frey, Jimmy Obertop, Ted Burton and Tito Flores all went deep off Nebraska starter Koty Frank.

It marked the first time in a Big Ten game that a team hit four consecutive home runs.

And for a Nebraska squad coming off a 21-4 loss on Sunday, it could have signaled the beginning of another long night.

But Frank got out of the inning, and then NU went to work against a Michigan staff that had plenty of issues of its own.

Nebraska's six-run fifth inning included four hits, a Michigan error and four walks.

The big knock came from freshman Garrett Anglim, who roped a bases-loaded double into left-center to put NU ahead 7-6.

Anglim finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs. He was the only Husker with more than one hit as NU batters drew 11 walks and were hit by a pitch four times.

Nebraska (9-11) needed just one hit to score four runs in the sixth as Michigan pitching, over a stretch of five straight NU hitters, went walk, walk, hit batter, hit batter, hit batter.

Michigan (11-10) pounded out 16 hits, getting 10 off of Frank, who came in with the second-best ERA in the Big ten at 1.64. The Wolverines did their best to make things interesting late, scoring once in the eighth and twice in the ninth before Nebraska was able to close things out.

Check back for updates to this story.

Check back for updates to this story.

