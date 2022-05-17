After lengthy Monday road trip, Huskers shake off early deficit to get past Oral Roberts

Down 3-0 after half an inning, the hangover looked real for the Nebraska baseball team.

A late-night, rain-delayed loss Sunday at Illinois and a long bus ride home that began at 6 a.m. Monday conspired against the Huskers, as did a good Oral Roberts team that came into Tuesday night's matchup with a 33-16 record.

"It was a grind. Any time you’re playing a baseball game for seven, eight hours, it’s tough. Then a 10-hour, eight-hour bus ride back on Monday, and coming out here and playing," NU sophomore Max Anderson said. "But just doing it with everybody and knowing that everybody’s got to go through it helps a little more. So everybody was in the same spot, and that helps out a little bit."

The Golden Eagles squared up Nebraska starter Dawson McCarville for three hard-hit singles and a double in the first inning, and one out that was a line shot right at third baseman Efry Cervantes.

With a chance to keep their season alive this weekend in a series against Michigan State, the Huskers certainly had an escape hatch if they felt like saving themselves for Thursday night's series opener.

Instead NU scratched out three runs in the bottom of the first, then put up crooked numbers in the third and fourth innings on its way to a 9-5 win at Haymarket Park.

"Coming out here, responding, having a great attitude about it, and just wanting to play baseball at the end of the day — have fun, play loose," Husker outfielder Leighton Banjoff said. "And that's what we did tonight."

After the rocky first inning, McCarville allowed just two singles over the next four innings before ORU's Holden Breeze delivered a two-run homer in the top of the sixth.

Breeze had all five of Oral Robert's RBIs, with a three-run double in the first inning to go with his round-tripper.

Chandler Benson retired five of the six batters he faced in relief of McCarville, and Mason Ornelas pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to finish things off.

Nebraska went in front with a three-run third inning that saw Max Anderson fight off an 0-2 count before sending a two-run double into the right-field corner. Leighton Banjoff later added a RBI single.

It was Banjoff's two-run single in the bottom of the first that erased Nebraska's early hole after the Huskers pieced together a pair of infield hits and scored their first run on a wild pitch. The junior left fielder also made a sliding catch on a ball in foul territory that ended with him slamming into the wall in front of the third base berm.

It was plays like that, and efforts like shortstop Core Jackson staying in the game and limping through the final eight innings after suffering a leg injury while fielding a grounder, that put NU in position, coach Will Bolt said.

"If you want to win, you have to have winning habits. You may say this game doesn't matter, but you've got to come out and have a certain mentality," Bolt said. "I thought the mindset was awesome tonight; the competitiveness was great."

The NU lead went to 8-3 in the fourth thanks to Garrett Anglim's solo homer and Colby Gomes' RBI single.

Eight of Nebraska's nine starters had at least one hit. Banjoff finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Anderson and Gomes each had two hits and combined to score five runs.

